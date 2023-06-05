“Underrated seaside town UK”: Best B&B in the world located in an underrated seaside town named the UK’s top tourist destination

Scarborough: The Seaside Town in North Yorkshire That Tops the List of Best Places to Visit in the UK

When it comes to summer vacations in the UK, Scarborough, a Victorian seaside resort in North Yorkshire, is often at the top of the list. This town, set across a north bay and a south bay, is a perfect blend of modern-day shops and heritage, making it a perfect destination for families, couples, and solo travellers. With its stunning beaches, parks, castle, waterparks, and other attractions, Scarborough offers an unforgettable holiday experience that keeps visitors coming back for more.

Accommodation in Scarborough is highly rated, and local B&Bs sell out months in advance, with Toutson Court, located in the centre of Scarborough, being named the best B&B in the world by Timeout for three consecutive years. This accolade is based on data collected by Tripadvisor on more than 1.5 million establishments worldwide. With a resident singing chef and over 2,000 excellent reviews, the rooms at Toutson Court sell out ahead of the summer season as people flock to the popular destination.

Scarborough has a lot to offer to tourists, and its central tramway funicular train links the town centre with South Bay and its harbour. Visitors can enjoy the sandy beaches, stroll along the promenade, and indulge in traditional seafood, including fish and chips, mussels, and cockles, or a top roast with real Yorkshire puddings at any number of pubs and restaurants.

For families with children, Scarborough offers a Sealife centre and two waterparks, with North Yorkshire Waterpark and Alpamare Watermark being in close proximity. The town is also home to some beautiful parks, including the stunning Japanese gardens of Peasholm Park and the cliffside St Nicholas Gardens, which are perfect for picnics and relaxing walks.

Scarborough has a rich history, and visitors can explore its past by visiting the Scarborough Castle, which was built in the 12th century and offers breathtaking views of the town and the coast. The town also has a number of museums, art galleries, and theatres, which showcase its cultural heritage.

Getting to Scarborough is easy, with the journey up from London taking around five hours along the M1, or just three hours by train from Victoria via York. Once in Scarborough, visitors can explore the town on foot, take a ride on the tramway, or rent a bike to explore the surrounding areas.

In conclusion, Scarborough is a seaside town that offers something for everyone. From its stunning beaches and parks to its rich history and cultural heritage, visitors can enjoy a range of activities and experiences that will make their summer vacation unforgettable. So if you’re looking for a great place to visit in the UK this summer, Scarborough should be at the top of your list.

Seaside towns in the UK Best places to visit in the UK Underrated travel destinations Best B&Bs in the world UK tourism industry

News Source : Cally Brooks

Source Link :Underrated seaside town voted the best place to visit in the UK with best B&B in the world | UK | News/