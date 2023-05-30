“Underrated SMG in Modern Warfare II”: Discover the Most Underrated SMG in Modern Warfare II, as Revealed by a Call of Duty Expert

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: The BAS-P SMG Loadout You Need to Try

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II features a plethora of exceptional guns in various categories. However, when it comes to fast-paced multiplayer combat situations, one can’t go wrong with the submachine guns. While there are phenomenal SMGs available for the players in the game, not all of them are extremely popular. One such gun is the BAS-P. It is perhaps the most slept-on SMG of MWII. Since the release of the title, it’s been sidelined due to the weakness in terms of overall performance. But with the recent updates and patch notes, this gun has received a significant boost.

TheXclusiveAce, a popular YouTuber known for his amazing content on COD, recently presented the best BAS-P loadout for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Apart from showcasing his exceptional skills in online matches, he also keeps posting clips to talk about the most useful and effective weapons after every major update. He mentioned BAS-P as the most underrated SMG in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. He explained that despite beginning its journey as the worst gun in the game, it has gradually been buffed. So much so that players can pick it up without having an inch of doubt in their minds. In fact, TheXclusiveAce has considered it to be among the best SMGs right now.

Following the updates in the last few months, BAS-P has become better in terms of the TTK (time to kill) speed. Yes, it’s still slightly behind something like the Vel 46, but the difference is not highly visible during actual matches. BAS-P can be very consistent while shooting the enemies as it doesn’t require a lot of shots – thus being quicker in killing its target.

Here are the recommended attachments mentioned by TheXclusiveAce. Using them, players can enhance the power of BAS-P to a desired level to succeed in multiplayer games.

Laser: 1MW QUICK FIRE

Muzzle: BRUEN PENDULUM

Underbarrel: PHASE-3 GRIP

Rear Grip: D37 GRIP

Stock: BRUEN FLASH V4

Activision’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is now available across the globe. Players can own it on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

In conclusion, the BAS-P SMG is a sleeper hit in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. It has undergone significant improvements, making it a force to be reckoned with in multiplayer games. With the recommended loadout mentioned above, players can enhance its power even further and dominate their opponents in online matches. Give it a try and see for yourself why TheXclusiveAce considers it to be among the best SMGs in the game.

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :Call of Duty Guru Reveals the Most Underrated SMG in Modern Warfare II/