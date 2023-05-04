“Undersea cable targeting” : Undersea cable targeting renders Irish neutrality irrelevant

The Importance of Protecting Irish Undersea Cables

Undersea cables are the backbone of the modern world. These fibre optic cables carry almost all of our internet, phone, and data traffic, allowing us to communicate and conduct business across the globe. But, these cables are not invincible and are susceptible to damage from natural disasters, human error, and intentional harm.

In Ireland, the Defence Forces have taken on the responsibility of protecting the country’s undersea cables. In a recent operation, they successfully prevented a potential threat to these vital communication channels.

The Operation

The operation, carried out by the Irish Naval Service and the Air Corps, involved monitoring and tracking a Russian naval vessel passing through Irish waters. The vessel was suspected of attempting to interfere with undersea cables that run between Ireland and the United States.

The Defence Forces worked closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Communications to assess the situation and determine the appropriate response. Their efforts ultimately led to the Russian vessel leaving Irish waters without incident.

The Importance of Undersea Cables

Undersea cables are a critical piece of infrastructure that allows us to connect with the rest of the world. They are responsible for carrying over 99% of international data traffic, including internet, phone, and financial transactions. Without these cables, our ability to communicate and conduct business on a global scale would be severely limited.

In addition, undersea cables also play a vital role in national security. They are used by governments and military organizations to transmit classified information and coordinate operations. If these cables were to be compromised, it could have severe consequences for national security.

The Risks to Undersea Cables

Despite their importance, undersea cables are vulnerable to a variety of risks. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, can damage or sever cables. Human error, such as accidental ship anchor drops or fishing net entanglements, can also cause damage. But, perhaps the greatest risk comes from intentional harm.

There have been several instances of undersea cables being intentionally damaged or disrupted. In 2008, two cables in the Mediterranean were cut, causing significant disruptions to internet and phone services in the Middle East and Asia. In 2013, three cables in the Persian Gulf were cut, disrupting internet and phone services in several countries. These incidents were attributed to sabotage, although the perpetrators were never identified.

The Defence Forces’ Role in Protecting Undersea Cables

Given the critical nature of undersea cables, it is essential that they are protected from harm. In Ireland, the Defence Forces have taken on this responsibility. They work closely with other government departments and agencies to monitor and protect the country’s undersea cables.

The Defence Forces use a variety of methods to protect undersea cables. They conduct regular patrols of Irish waters to deter potential threats. They also use advanced technology, such as sonar and underwater cameras, to monitor the cables and detect any signs of damage or interference.

In addition, the Defence Forces have developed contingency plans in the event of a cable disruption. These plans involve coordinating with other countries and service providers to ensure that communication services can be quickly restored.

The Future of Undersea Cables

The importance of undersea cables is only going to grow in the coming years. As more devices become connected to the internet and data traffic continues to increase, the demand for these cables will only increase. In addition, undersea cables will play a critical role in the development of new technologies, such as 5G and the Internet of Things.

However, with this increased importance comes increased risk. The Defence Forces will continue to play a vital role in protecting Ireland’s undersea cables, ensuring that the country remains connected to the rest of the world and that national security is not compromised.

Conclusion

The recent operation carried out by the Defence Forces highlights the critical nature of undersea cables and the importance of protecting them. These cables are essential to our modern way of life, and any disruption to them could have severe consequences. The Defence Forces’ efforts to protect these cables are vital to ensuring that Ireland remains connected to the rest of the world and that national security is not compromised.

News Source : TheJournal.ie

Source Link :Irish neutrality 'not relevant' if countries decide to target undersea cables/