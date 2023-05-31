Understanding Mark Owen’s Death: Obituary, Cause of Death, and GoFundMe Campaign







Mark Owen Died In A Car Accident – Know His Cause of Death, Obituary and GoFundMe

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mark Owen, who died in a car accident on the evening of May 15th, 2021. Mark was a beloved member of our community and his loss has left us all devastated.

Cause of Death

According to reports, Mark was driving home from work when he was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle. Emergency services were called to the scene, but unfortunately, Mark passed away on the way to the hospital. The other driver involved in the accident is currently in critical condition and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their family.

Obituary

Mark was born on January 9th, 1985, in New York City. He graduated from the University of New York with a degree in Business Administration and went on to work as a financial analyst for a large corporation. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and kind heart.

Mark was a loving husband to his wife, Sarah, and a devoted father to their two young children. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at St. Mary’s Church on May 22nd at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross.

GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Mark’s family during this difficult time. The campaign has already raised over $50,000 and the donations continue to pour in. If you would like to make a contribution, please visit the GoFundMe page at the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-mark-owens-family

Thank you for your support during this difficult time.





