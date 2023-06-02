Understanding the Poxo Act: Why was there a delay in the immediate arrest of Brajbhushan in the latest news?

Explainer: What is Poxo Act, Immediate Arrest then Why Delay in Brajbhushan Case?

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was enacted in 2012 to provide a comprehensive legal framework for the protection of children from sexual abuse and exploitation. The Act defines a child as any person below the age of eighteen years and covers various forms of sexual abuse and exploitation, including penetrative sexual assault, aggravated penetrative sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography.

Immediate Arrest under POCSO Act

Under the POCSO Act, any person accused of committing a sexual offence against a child must be arrested immediately. The law enforcement agencies are required to treat such cases with the utmost sensitivity and urgency and ensure that the accused is brought to justice as soon as possible.

Delay in Brajbhushan Case

Recently, there has been a delay in the arrest of Brajbhushan, a former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The alleged incident took place in 2017, but the case was registered only in 2021 after the victim approached the police. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Brajbhushan has not been arrested yet.

Possible Reasons for Delay

There could be several reasons for the delay in the arrest of Brajbhushan. One of the primary reasons could be the political clout that he enjoys. As a former MLA and a prominent member of the BJP, Brajbhushan may have powerful connections that are shielding him from the law. Moreover, the victim belongs to a marginalized community, and her family may not have the resources to pursue the case aggressively.

Another possible reason for the delay could be the lack of evidence. Sexual offences are notoriously difficult to prove, and the burden of proof lies with the prosecution. In this case, the alleged incident took place four years ago, and there may not be enough evidence to establish Brajbhushan’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Conclusion

The delay in the arrest of Brajbhushan is a matter of concern, and the authorities must act swiftly to ensure that justice is done. The POCSO Act was enacted to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation, and any delay in the prosecution of such cases undermines the spirit of the law. The authorities must ensure that the law is applied equally and that the accused is brought to justice, regardless of their political affiliations or social status.

POCSO Act Child Sexual Abuse Legal Delay in Brajbhushan case Sexual Offenses against Minors Criminal Justice System