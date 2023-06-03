Understanding the Significance of ‘2 June Roti’: Why is it Trending?

Why is ʼ2 June Rotiʼ trending?

Recently, the phrase ʼ2 June Rotiʼ has been trending on social media platforms. Many people are wondering what it means and why it has become so popular. The phrase refers to a type of roti (Indian flatbread) that is made in remembrance of the 1984 Sikh Massacre.

The 1984 Sikh Massacre

The 1984 Sikh Massacre, also known as the Operation Blue Star, was a tragic event that occurred in India. The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, ordered an attack on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The Golden Temple is a sacred site for Sikhs and is considered the holiest shrine in Sikhism.

The attack was intended to flush out militants who were seeking an independent Sikh state called Khalistan. However, the operation resulted in the death of thousands of innocent Sikhs, including women and children. The incident sparked outrage and protests across the Sikh community worldwide.

The Significance of 2 June Roti

2 June Roti is a way for the Sikh community to remember and honor the victims of the 1984 Sikh Massacre. The roti is made with a unique shape and design that symbolizes the Golden Temple and the atrocities that occurred there.

The roti is made by rolling out the dough in a circle and then cutting it into eight equal parts. The pieces are then arranged in a circular shape to resemble the Golden Temple. The roti is then cooked on a tawa (griddle) until it is golden brown.

The Importance of Remembering

2 June Roti serves as a reminder of the tragic events that occurred in 1984. It is important to remember the victims and to honor their memory. The Sikh community has faced discrimination and persecution throughout history, and it is crucial to acknowledge and address these issues.

The popularity of 2 June Roti on social media platforms shows that people are becoming more aware of the Sikh community’s struggles. It is a positive step towards promoting tolerance and understanding.

Conclusion

2 June Roti is a symbol of remembrance and honor for the victims of the 1984 Sikh Massacre. It is a way for the Sikh community to keep their history and culture alive and to raise awareness about the struggles they have faced. The trend of 2 June Roti on social media platforms is a positive step towards promoting tolerance and understanding.

