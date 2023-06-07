“Underwater Neolithic Road Croatia”: Discovery of Underwater Neolithic Road in Croatia by Archaeologists

Radiocarbon Analysis of Preserved Wood Sheds Light on Ancient Road

A recent dive off the coast of the island of Korčula has revealed a fascinating discovery. Preserved wood found along an ancient road has been dated to around 4,900BC, shedding light on a once-thriving prehistoric settlement and its connection to the coastline.

The Hvar Culture

The prehistoric settlement in question belonged to the Hvar culture, which is thought to have emerged around 6,000BC. This culture was known for its advanced techniques in agriculture, animal husbandry, and pottery-making, and it flourished on the islands of the Adriatic Sea for over 2,000 years. However, by around 3,000BC, the Hvar culture had largely disappeared, leaving behind only scattered ruins and artifacts.

The Sunken Settlement

One of the most intriguing mysteries surrounding the Hvar culture is the fact that many of their settlements are now underwater. This is due to rising sea levels over the millennia, as well as seismic activity that caused some parts of the Adriatic Sea to sink. The settlement connected by the recently discovered road is just one example of this phenomenon.

The Ancient Road

The road in question is believed to have connected the sunken settlement with the coastline, allowing the Hvar people to trade and communicate with other cultures. The fact that the road has remained relatively intact for over 6,000 years is a testament to the advanced engineering skills of the Hvar culture, as well as the durability of the wood used in its construction.

Radiocarbon Analysis

The discovery of preserved wood along the ancient road has allowed archaeologists to date it to around 4,900BC. This was done using radiocarbon analysis, a technique that measures the amount of carbon-14 in organic materials to determine their age. The fact that the wood has remained preserved for so long is a testament to the unique conditions of the underwater environment.

Implications for Archaeology

The discovery of the ancient road and its preserved wood has significant implications for the field of archaeology. It provides concrete evidence of the existence of the Hvar culture and their advanced engineering skills, as well as their connection to other cultures through trade and communication. It also raises questions about the extent of the sunken settlements of the Adriatic Sea and the potential for further discoveries.

Conclusion

The radiocarbon analysis of the preserved wood found along the ancient road connecting the sunken settlement of the Hvar culture with the coastline has shed new light on this mysterious prehistoric culture. It is a testament to their advanced engineering skills and their connection to other cultures, and it opens up new avenues for exploration and discovery in the Adriatic Sea.

Underwater archaeology Neolithic era in Croatia Ancient roadways Adriatic Sea archaeology Submerged cultural heritage