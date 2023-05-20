“Undetected oral cancer symptoms”: Oral Cancer Warning Signs That May Be Overlooked By Your Doctor

Introduction

Symptoms are the body’s way of communicating that something is wrong. They can range from mild to severe and may go unnoticed by some patients. One such symptom that is often overlooked is fatigue. While it is normal to feel tired after a long day or a strenuous activity, persistent fatigue can be a sign of an underlying health condition. In this article, we will explore why fatigue goes unnoticed by some patients, its causes, and how to manage it.

Why does fatigue go unnoticed by some patients?

Fatigue is a common symptom that affects millions of people worldwide. However, it often goes unnoticed by some patients. There are several reasons why this may be the case. Firstly, some people may believe that feeling tired is just a normal part of their daily lives. They may attribute it to a lack of sleep, stress, or a busy lifestyle. As a result, they may not seek medical attention or consider it a symptom of an underlying health condition.

Secondly, some medical conditions may cause fatigue, but the symptoms may not be obvious or may overlap with other symptoms. For instance, depression and anxiety can cause fatigue, but these conditions may also cause other symptoms such as mood swings, loss of appetite, and difficulty sleeping. Patients may focus on these symptoms rather than fatigue, leading to a delay in diagnosis.

Thirdly, some patients may not be aware of the potential causes of fatigue. For example, conditions such as anemia, hypothyroidism, and chronic fatigue syndrome can cause fatigue, but patients may not know this. Additionally, some medications may cause fatigue as a side effect, and patients may not realize this until they speak with their doctor or pharmacist.

Causes of fatigue

Fatigue can be caused by various factors, including medical, lifestyle, and psychological factors. Some common causes of fatigue include:

Medical conditions: Several medical conditions can cause fatigue, including anemia, hypothyroidism, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Medications: Some medications can cause fatigue as a side effect, including antidepressants, antihistamines, and blood pressure medications.

Lifestyle factors: Poor sleep habits, lack of exercise, and an unhealthy diet can all contribute to fatigue.

Psychological factors: Mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and stress can cause fatigue.

Managing fatigue

Managing fatigue involves identifying the underlying cause and addressing it. If you are experiencing persistent fatigue, it is essential to speak with your doctor. They will conduct a physical exam and may perform some blood tests to check for underlying medical conditions such as anemia or hypothyroidism.

If your fatigue is caused by a medical condition, your doctor will recommend appropriate treatment. For example, if you have anemia, your doctor may prescribe iron supplements to improve your iron levels. If you have hypothyroidism, your doctor may prescribe thyroid hormones to regulate your thyroid function.

If your fatigue is caused by lifestyle factors, making some changes can help. For instance, improving your sleep habits by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bedtime, and creating a relaxing sleep environment can improve your sleep quality and reduce fatigue.

Additionally, regular exercise can improve your energy levels and reduce fatigue. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Eating a healthy diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can also help to improve your energy levels.

Conclusion

Fatigue is a common symptom that can be caused by various factors. While it may go unnoticed by some patients, persistent fatigue can be a sign of an underlying health condition. It is essential to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing persistent fatigue. They will conduct a physical exam and may perform some blood tests to check for underlying medical conditions. Managing fatigue involves identifying the underlying cause and addressing it. Making some lifestyle changes such as improving your sleep habits, regular exercise, and eating a healthy diet can also help to improve your energy levels and reduce fatigue.

1. “Hidden signs of oral cancer”

2. “Overlooked oral cancer symptoms”

3. “Subtle oral cancer indicators”

4. “Lesser-known oral cancer warning signs”

5. “Underestimated red flags for oral cancer”

News Source : MyLondon

Source Link :Red flag symptoms of oral cancer your doctor may not notice/