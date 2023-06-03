Undisputed WWE Title Design.: “Roman Reigns’ New WWE Title Design Criticized for Unappealing Look”

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant wrestlers in WWE history. After winning the Universal Title in 2020, he recently celebrated 1000 days with the championship. However, while Reigns is undoubtedly a fantastic wrestler, the design of his new title has not gone down well with the WWE Universe. Fans have taken to Twitter to criticize the design, with many claiming that it looks plain and ugly.

Despite the criticism, Reigns is set to defend his title at either Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. There is speculation that he may hold it for much longer than previously thought, as he is only 20 days behind Pedro Morales, who has the fifth-longest reign in WWE history. Reigns is slated to overtake him soon, and many fans believe that he will hold the title for a long time to come.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Reigns had a showdown with The Usos. Despite warning them not to appear on the show, Jimmy and Jey showed up and confronted Reigns. Jimmy stated that he wanted to come back to his family, but Reigns was not interested. Solo Sikoa then turned on his brothers, delivering a Samoan Spike to Jimmy. The Bloodline saga has intensified, and it remains to be seen how the family members will deal with this animosity.

In conclusion, while Reigns is undoubtedly a fantastic wrestler, the design of his new title has not gone down well with the WWE Universe. Fans have criticized the design, claiming that it looks plain and ugly. However, Reigns is set to defend his title soon, and there is speculation that he may hold it for a long time to come. The Bloodline saga has intensified, and it remains to be seen how the family members will deal with this animosity.

News Source : Sportsmanor

Source Link :Roman Reigns’ New Undisputed WWE Title Design Receives Harsh Reviews – “Not even Roman can make this look good”/