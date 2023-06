#DanLippitt, Detroit Lions’ Photographer, Passes Away Unexpectedly

The sudden demise of Dan Lippitt, the renowned photographer for the Detroit Lions, has left his family, friends, and loved ones in deep sorrow. His unexpected departure has created a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be missed forever.

