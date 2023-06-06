Unexpected Death of Ukrainian-Belgian GM Vadim Malakhatko is Heartbreaking News

Devastating News: GM Vadim Malakhatko Passes Away at 46

The chess world is in mourning following the unexpected passing of Ukrainian-Belgian Grandmaster Vadim Malakhatko (Вадим Малахатькo) at the age of 46. This heartbreaking news has left the chess community in shock, as Malakhatko was a highly respected player and a beloved figure in the game.

As we mourn the loss of Vadim Malakhatko, we remember his incredible contributions to the world of chess and the impact he had on those who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Vadim Malakhatko.

