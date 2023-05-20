Unexpected event befalls Will Hapgood, the owner of Production Rigging Inc. and a St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador native.

The Unexpected Journey of Will Hapgood

Introduction

Will Hapgood, the owner of Production Rigging Inc., had never imagined that his life would take such a turn. Born and raised in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, he had always been passionate about his work and had a deep love for his hometown. However, fate had other plans for him, and he found himself on an unexpected journey that changed his life forever.

Early Life and Career

Will Hapgood was always interested in the entertainment industry and had a natural knack for rigging. He started his career in the early 1990s, working for a small production company in St. John’s. His hard work and dedication soon paid off, and he was offered a job with a larger company in Toronto.

He worked at various production companies in Toronto for over a decade, gaining valuable experience and honing his skills. In 2006, he decided to return to St. John’s to start his own company, Production Rigging Inc.

Success in St. John’s

Production Rigging Inc. quickly became a success in St. John’s. Will’s expertise and professionalism were highly regarded in the industry, and he soon became the go-to guy for rigging services in the city.

Over the years, Will’s company worked on various high-profile events, including concerts, festivals, and sporting events. His team’s attention to detail and commitment to safety were critical to the success of these events.

Will’s success in St. John’s gave him a sense of pride and satisfaction. He was happy to be back in his hometown and was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the local entertainment scene.

The Unexpected Turn

In 2017, Will received an email that would change his life. The email was from a production company in Dubai, asking if he would be interested in providing rigging services for a large-scale event in the city.

Will was initially skeptical. He had never worked outside of Canada, and the prospect of traveling to a foreign country was daunting. However, the opportunity was too good to pass up, and he decided to take a chance.

The event was a massive success, and Will’s company received rave reviews for their work. This opened up new opportunities for Production Rigging Inc. in the Middle East, and Will soon found himself traveling to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other cities in the region.

Adapting to a New Environment

Working in the Middle East was a significant change for Will and his team. The culture was different, the language was different, and the rules and regulations were different. However, Will was determined to adapt to the new environment and succeed.

He invested time and effort in learning about the local culture and customs. He also made sure that his team was aware of the regulations and laws governing the industry in the region.

Will’s commitment to adapting to the new environment paid off, and his company continued to thrive in the Middle East.

Conclusion

Will Hapgood’s unexpected journey took him from St. John’s to the Middle East, and it was a journey that he would never forget. His success in the entertainment industry, both in Canada and the Middle East, is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and commitment to safety.

Will’s story is a reminder that life can take unexpected turns, and it is essential to be open to new opportunities and experiences. His journey is an inspiration to anyone who dreams of following their passion, no matter where it may lead them.

