Unexpected Passing of Anthony Rich, President of Discover Camp

Anthony Rich, President of Discover Camp, Passes Away Unexpectedly

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony Rich, the President of Discover Camp. His untimely death has left us all in shock and mourning.

Anthony was a passionate and dedicated leader who had a deep love for the outdoors and a vision to inspire others to appreciate it. He worked tirelessly to create a welcoming and safe environment for campers and staff alike, and his impact on the community will not be forgotten.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Anthony Rich obituary Cause of Anthony Rich’s death Anthony Rich funeral arrangements Reaction to Anthony Rich’s passing Anthony Rich’s legacy and impact on Discover Camp