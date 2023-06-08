Unexpected Passing of Beloved Sun Worshipper, Morgan Stell on June 5, 2023

Obituary: Morgan Stell

Morgan Stell, a beloved sun worshipper, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, June 5, 2023. Her presence in the family and the world was like a ray of sunshine, enhancing the beauty of everything around her. Although the world is still beautiful, it is missing one of its greatest gifts.

