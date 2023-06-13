Unexpected Passing of Des Moines Live Music Advocate, Wendy Hull, a Tragic Loss for the Community

Tragic Passing of Wendy Hull: A Loss for the Des Moines Music Community

The Des Moines live music community is mourning the unexpected loss of Wendy Hull, a passionate supporter of local music. We are deeply saddened to hear of her passing and extend our condolences to her family and friends.

Details regarding the cause of her death are still unknown at this time. However, we honor Wendy’s memory and the impact she had on our community.

Rest in peace, Wendy Hull. You will be greatly missed.

#WendyHull

Des Moines Music Community Mourning Wendy Hull Tragic Loss Impact Live Music Supporter Legacy Grief and Sadness in Des Moines Music Scene Honoring Wendy Hull’s Contribution to Des Moines Music