Unexpected Passing of Freeland High School Alumnus Alex Bommarito

RIP: Freeland High School Alumni Alex Bommarito has Passed Away Unexpectedly

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Freeland High School alumni, Alex Bommarito. Alex passed away unexpectedly on , leaving behind a community of devastated friends and family members.

A Talented Athlete and a Kind Soul

Alex was not only a talented athlete, but he was also a kind and caring person who always put others before himself. He was known for his infectious smile and his ability to make anyone feel welcome and included.

During his time at Freeland High School, Alex excelled on the football and track teams. He was a star player on the football team, leading the team to several victories and earning numerous accolades and awards.

Off the field, Alex was equally impressive. He was a dedicated student who always worked hard to achieve his goals. He was loved by his teachers, classmates, and coaches, who admired his determination and his positive attitude.

A Devastating Loss

The news of Alex’s passing has come as a shock to everyone who knew him. His sudden and unexpected death has left a void in the hearts of many, and his absence will be felt deeply by his family, friends, and the entire Freeland community.

Despite the pain and sadness that Alex’s passing has caused, his memory will live on forever. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his infectious smile, and his unwavering spirit.

A Community in Mourning

The Freeland community has come together to grieve the loss of one of their own. Friends and family members have shared their memories of Alex on social media, recounting stories of his kindness, his humor, and his passion for life.

The school district has also released a statement expressing their condolences to Alex’s family and offering support to those who are grieving.

Remembering Alex

Alex’s passing is a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he leaves behind.

To honor Alex’s memory, a memorial fund has been set up in his name. Donations can be made to the fund to support the causes that were important to Alex.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Alex’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

