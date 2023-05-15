Unexpected Passing of John William Wallace, Resident of Franklin, Pennsylvania: Obituary

John Wallace Obituary: A Tribute to a Beloved Resident of Franklin, Pennsylvania

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John William Wallace, a cherished member of the Franklin, Pennsylvania community. John passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 4th, 2021, at the age of 62.

A Life Well-Lived

John was born in Franklin on December 8th, 1959, to his parents, William and Mary Wallace. He grew up in the city and attended Franklin High School, where he was an active member of the football team. After graduating in 1977, John went on to study at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his degree in Business Administration.

After college, John returned to Franklin, where he worked tirelessly to build his career in the banking industry. He quickly became known for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to his clients. John’s colleagues described him as a consummate professional, with a passion for helping others.

A Family Man

John also cherished his family and was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to his two children, Michael and Emily. He was always there for his family, offering love and support whenever they needed it. John’s family meant everything to him, and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with them.

A Giving Spirit

John was also known for his charitable work in the community. He volunteered his time and resources to numerous organizations, including the local food bank, the United Way, and the American Cancer Society. John believed that giving back was an essential part of life, and he lived that belief every day.

A Legacy of Kindness

John will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit touched the lives of countless people in the Franklin community. John’s legacy will live on through the memories he created and the lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Franklin on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in John’s memory.

Final Thoughts

John William Wallace was a remarkable man whose life touched the hearts of many. He will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, his dedication to his family and community, and his commitment to helping others. John’s passing leaves a void in the Franklin community, but his legacy will continue to inspire us all.

Rest in peace, John. You will be deeply missed.

