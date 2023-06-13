Unexpected Passing of Kelman Edwards Jr.: An Obituary

Remembering Kelman Edwards Jr.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Kelman Edwards Jr. on [insert date]. Kelman was born on [insert date] in [insert location], and he was the [insert relationship] of [insert names]. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Kelman was a [insert profession] for [insert number of years] and was highly respected in his field. He was known for his [insert qualities], and his dedication to his work was unwavering. He had a passion for [insert hobbies or interests], and he dedicated much of his free time to pursuing these activities.

Kelman was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and his family was the center of his world. He is survived by his loving wife [insert name], his children [insert names], and his grandchildren [insert names]. He will be forever remembered for his kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for his family.

A private family service will be held to celebrate Kelman’s life, and we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to [insert charity or organization].

Kelman’s passing is a profound loss to all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Kelman Edwards Jr.

Kelman Edwards JR cause of death Kelman Edwards JR funeral arrangements Kelman Edwards JR tributes and condolences Kelman Edwards JR legacy and accomplishments Kelman Edwards JR family and personal life