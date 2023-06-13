Unexpected Passing of Murfreesboro Gym Owner Kelman Edwards Jr.: An Obituary

In Loving Memory: Kelman Edwards JR, Murfreesboro Gym Owner

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Kelman Edwards JR, beloved owner of a local gym in Murfreesboro. Kelman was a dedicated fitness enthusiast who was passionate about helping his clients achieve their health goals.

Kelman was a kind and generous individual who always went above and beyond for his gym members. He was known for his infectious smile, positive attitude, and unwavering commitment to his community.

Kelman’s sudden passing has left a void in the lives of many who knew him. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made in the Murfreesboro community.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Kelman’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Kelman.

