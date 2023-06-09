Unexpected Passing of Shane Bivins from Oswego, IL: An Obituary

Shane Bivins of Oswego, IL Passes Away Unexpectedly

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shane Bivins. He was a beloved member of the Oswego community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Shane was born on March 12, 1985, and grew up in Oswego. He attended Oswego High School where he was an active member of the school’s football team. After graduation, Shane pursued his passion for cooking and attended culinary school.

Shane was a talented chef and worked at several restaurants throughout the area. He was known for his delicious dishes and his ability to bring people together through food.

In his free time, Shane enjoyed fishing, hiking, and spending time with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and always knew how to make those around him laugh.

Shane is survived by his parents, siblings, and many friends. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

A service to celebrate Shane’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

