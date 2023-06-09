Unexpected Passing of Steven Lock, a Lifelong Mechanic and Farmer

Obituary: Steven Lock

Steven Lock, a lifelong mechanic and farmer, passed away unexpectedly on [date]. He was [age] years old.

Steven was born and raised in [city/state], where he developed a love for fixing and tinkering with engines at a young age. He pursued this passion by becoming a skilled mechanic, working for several auto repair shops throughout his career.

In addition to his mechanical work, Steven was also a dedicated farmer. He spent countless hours tending to his crops and livestock, always striving to improve his yields and provide for his family.

Steven will be deeply missed by his wife of [number] years, [name], his children [names], and his many friends and colleagues in the community. His legacy as a hardworking and caring individual will live on in the memories of those who knew him.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be held on [date/time] at [location]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [charity/organization].

Steven Lock obituary Mechanic and farmer obituary Unexpected death of Steven Lock Tribute to Steven Lock Remembering Steven Lock