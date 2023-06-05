unexpectedly passed away: A Tribute to Michael Goss with Restrained Grief

Michael Goss of New York Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Goss. He was a beloved member of the New York community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Michael was known for his kind heart and his willingness to help others. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend who always put others before himself. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

