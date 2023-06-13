unexpectedly passed away, leaving her loved ones in grief and mourning.

In Loving Memory of Brenda Johnson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brenda Johnson, a resident of Tremonton, Utah. Her sudden and untimely death has left her family and friends in deep sorrow.

Brenda will always be remembered for her kind and compassionate heart, her infectious laughter, and her unwavering love for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put the needs of others before her own.

Her legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren, who she loved and cherished more than anything in the world. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

We ask that you keep Brenda’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

