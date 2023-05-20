“unexplained bruising”: Possible revised title: Unrecognized Signs of Cancer | What Triggers Unexplained Bruising in the Body

Terms of Use for www.anandabazar.com and Mobile Apps

The Terms of Use for www.anandabazar.com and its associated Mobile Apps outline the terms and conditions governing their use. By accessing the Site and Mobile Apps, users agree to comply with these terms and conditions. ABP Pvt. Ltd., the owner and publisher of www.anandabazar.com, may change these terms of use at any time without notice. Users are responsible for regularly checking these terms to ensure compliance.

Governing Law and Meaning

These Terms of Use are governed by the laws of India. The meaning of words used in connection with the use of the Site is interpreted by the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its Amendment Acts.

Changes

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any or all channels, products, or services at any time without notice. ABP Pvt. Ltd. may also make modifications and alterations to any or all of the content, products, and services contained on the site without prior notice. Any changes will be posted to the Site for user reference and convenience.

Charges

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees from users for any product, service, or aspect of the Site. Such fees may be charged without prior intimation at the sole discretion of ABP Pvt. Ltd.

Copyright and Trademarks

Copyright and all intellectual property rights in all material presented on the Site are the property of ABP Pvt. Ltd., its parent, affiliates, and associates. Trademarks and logos appearing on the Site are also the property of ABP Pvt. Ltd. Users agree not to use any framing techniques or remove any copyright or proprietary notice or any credit-line or date-line on the Site. Any infringement will be vigorously defended and pursued to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Limited Permission to Copy

ABP Pvt. Ltd. grants users permission to access and make personal use of the Site. Users agree not to download or modify any content on the Site without the express consent of ABP Pvt. Ltd. Users may print or download extracts from the Site for personal, non-commercial use only. Users must not retain any copies of the pages saved to disk or any other storage medium except for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal use.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. forbids users from any attempts to resell or put to commercial use any part of the Site. Users may not create a database in electronic or structured manual form by regularly or systematically downloading and storing all or any part of the pages from this site. No part of the Site may be reproduced or transmitted to or stored in any other website or public or private electronic retrieval system or service without prior written permission.

Individual Registration, Access, and Exchange of Information

For certain services such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, registration by the visitor is required. To register for these services, users must complete the registration process by providing accurate information as prompted. Users will choose a password and user name and are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of their password and account.

Users agree not to share their account and password or allow any part of the Site to be cached in proxy servers and accessed by individuals who have not registered with www.anandabazar.com. ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to cancel access rights and block access to all users from that IP address if it reasonably believes that an account and password is being used or misused in any manner. Users are responsible for any and all activities that occur under their account and must notify ABP Pvt. Ltd. immediately of any unauthorized use.

No Unlawful or Prohibited Use

Users may not use the Services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms and conditions. Users may not use the Services in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP Pvt. Ltd. server or network or interfere with any other user’s use and enjoyment of any Services. Users may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any Services or computer systems or obtain any materials or information through any means not intentionally made available through the Services.

In conclusion, users of www.anandabazar.com and Mobile Apps agree to comply with the Terms of Use governing their use. ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to change these terms at any time without notice. Users are responsible for regularly checking these terms to ensure compliance.

