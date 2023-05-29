“Unhealthy gut symptoms”: Indicators of an Imbalanced Digestive System

World Digestive Health Day: The Importance of a Healthy Gut

Every year on May 29 people gather to observe World Digestive Health Day (WDHD). The adage “A healthy gut is a healthy you” is true. But, in the everyday quest for wellness, the gut, a vital component of our health, is frequently ignored.

The Human Digestive System

The human digestive system is an intricate web of organs and bacteria that is crucial to our health. It is time to acknowledge the significant influence a healthy gut has on both our physical and emotional well-being. This international observance aims to increase knowledge of digestive issues and underline the value of prompt diagnosis and treatment for gastrointestinal illnesses. It’s critical to pay attention to early indications of weakened gut health in order to stop these possible diseases in their tracks.

The Importance of a Healthy Gut

“It’s been stated that the stomach is the body’s second brain, and having an unhealthy gut can have a negative impact on the rest of your body,” Dr Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, said.

“To understand why this occurs, it is necessary to first understand how a fully functioning gut should work,” he added.

The expert explained that having “one to two well-formed and easy-to-pass bowel movements every day” indicates that one has a healthy gut.

“Symptoms such as diarrhoea, constipation, and loose stools should be absent. Other markers of a healthy gut include the absence of rectal symptoms such as haemorrhoids as well as stomach symptoms such as gas, bloating, and discomfort,” Dr Mule said.

He continued by saying that when your stomach is healthy, you are less likely to develop skin conditions, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory reactions, and other health problems.

Indicators of a Disturbed Digestive System

Dr Vijay Kumar Gurjar, senior consultant and head of Internal Medicine department at Primus Super Specialty Hospital of India, while agreeing with Dr Mule, stated that persistent bloating, gas, or abdominal pain are some clear indicators of a disturbed digestive system.

“Constipation or diarrhoea that lasts longer than a few days might potentially be warning indications of a problem. Fatigue, decreased appetite, and unexplained weight loss or gain may be signs of underlying digestive problems,” said Dr Gurjar.

Dr Gurjar suggested: “A healthcare expert should be seen if you consistently encounter any symptoms — like persistent heartburn, acid reflux, or blood in the stool — in order to receive an accurate diagnosis and sound advice.”

Tips for a Healthy Gut

Furthermore, Adi Rakesh Kumar, consultant gastroenterologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Indian city of Hyderabad, suggested that to keep your gut healthy, you must:

Eat a balanced diet

Stay hydrated

Have probiotics and fermented foods

Limit processed foods and sugars

Control portion sizes

Chew food thoroughly

Manage stress

Exercise regularly

Get sufficient sleep

Practice good food safety

By following these tips and paying attention to the health of our gut, we can improve our overall physical and emotional well-being. Let us prioritize our digestive health on this World Digestive Health Day and beyond.

Digestive problems Abdominal pain Bloating and gas Irregular bowel movements Food intolerances

News Source : Web Desk

Source Link :Symptoms of an unhealthy gut/