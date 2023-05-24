Joe Hollins – Hero who saved family from apartment fire : Unhoused man Joe Hollins saves mother and children from apartment fire in Phoenix

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, a devastating apartment fire broke out in Phoenix, trapping a mother and her children inside. Claudia Jimenez, the woman trapped in the apartment with her children and dogs, called out for help through the window. Luckily, a nearby unhoused man named Joe Hollins heard her cries and rushed to the rescue. Joe and his wife used to camp near the apartment that caught fire, and upon hearing screams, he immediately sprang into action. Despite the danger, Joe climbed up to the second-story window and caught the children and dogs, and finally, Claudia herself. Claudia described Joe as an “angel” for his heroic actions that saved her family, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family recover from their losses. Despite being hailed as a hero, Joe remains humble and claims that anybody would have done the same since children were involved.

News Source : Aaratrika Bal

