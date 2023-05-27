Unidentified Assailant Shoots 24-Year-Old Yasin in Attock, Pakistan

Yasin (victim) : Unidentified Assailant Opens Fire, Leaves One Injured in Attock’s Khumeeni Chowk: Victim Identified as Yasin

An unknown perpetrator shot and seriously wounded a 24-year-old man named Yasin near Khumeeni Chowk in Tehsil Jang on Saturday. The police promptly responded to the incident, and the victim was transported to Tehsil Hospital in Jund for medical assistance. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Yasin was referred to a specialized facility in Rawalpindi. A case has been registered, and a search operation is underway to catch the attacker.

News Source : Umer Jamshaid

Shooting incident Serious injury Tehsil Jand Criminal activity Law enforcement response