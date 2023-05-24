Unidentified attackers kill Saroj Panigrahi and injure Prema Sahu in Balangir district attack

Two young individuals in Balangir district were attacked by unidentified individuals wielding sharp weapons on Tuesday night. One of the victims, Saroj Panigrahi from Sarobarapada, did not survive the attack, while the other, Prema Sahu from Kandhapalipada, remains hospitalized in critical condition. The attack occurred near Nrusingha Temple as the victims were returning home from the Sital Sasthi Yatra. The Balangir Town police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers who fled the scene.