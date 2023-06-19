“Unidentified Motorist Claims the Life of Corey J. Hite in Lowa City Accident” and “Obituary for Corey J. Hite: Beloved Life Taken Too Soon in Tragic Accident”







Lowa City Accident

Corey J. Hite killed by Unidentified Motorist

Tragedy struck when Corey J. Hite was hit by a car driven by an unidentified motorist in Lowa City. The accident occurred on Thursday night at the intersection of Main Street and 1st Avenue. Hite was immediately taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Lowa City Police Department is investigating the case and seeking help from the public to identify the driver who fled the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

Corey J. Hite Obituary

Corey J. Hite, 32, passed away on Thursday night, following a tragic accident in Lowa City. Born on September 15, 1989, in Cedar Rapids, Corey was the beloved son of John and Mary Hite.

Corey was a kind-hearted soul who always had a smile on his face. He was a hard worker, and his dedication to his job made him a valuable member of the team. In his free time, Corey enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his family and friends.

Corey is survived by his parents, John and Mary, his siblings, and numerous relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Monday, August 23, at 2 pm at the Cedar Rapids Community Center.





