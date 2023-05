Sukhwindar Singh (victim name) : Murder of Sukhwindar Singh: Unidentified persons booked by Mehatpur police

The Mehatpur police have registered a case against unknown individuals for the killing of Sukhwindar Singh, a Salema village resident.

Read Full story : Man hacked to death; probe on /

News Source : The Tribune India

Hacked to death investigation Murder investigation in progress Criminal investigation for homicide Suspects sought for deadly attack Police probe into brutal killing