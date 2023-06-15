Unidentified Victim’s Body Found in Garment Bag in Nevada Identified as Ohio Native Florence Charleston After 45 Years

Florence Charleston : Unidentified victim found in garment bag in northern Nevada identified as Florence Charleston after 45 years

A woman’s body, which had heavily decomposed, was discovered in a remote area of northern Nevada. It was later discovered that the woman was originally from Ohio. In 1978, the woman, Florence Charleston, was found heavily decayed in a garment bag near Las Vegas. However, at the time, forensic investigative technology was not advanced enough to identify the decomposed remains, and the case went cold for 45 years. On Wednesday, the Nevada State Police Department announced that, through DNA testing, they were able to identify the deceased woman. Charleston had moved to Portland, Oregon, in her late 60s shortly before her death. Her remains were found in October 1978 in Imlay, a small Nevada town about two hours north of Reno. An autopsy revealed that the decomposing remains likely belonged to a middle-aged woman but failed to determine a cause of death. In March of 2023, the police teamed up with Othram Inc., a private laboratory specializing in forensic genealogy analysis that has helped close countless other cold cases nationwide. Othram used DNA taken from the remains to develop a comprehensive DNA profile for the unidentified woman, leading investigators to two of Charleston’s nieces still living in Ohio. The location where she was found in 1978 remained a mystery, and the investigation into her death remained ongoing.

News Source : WHIO Staff

