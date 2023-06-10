“Unidentified woman found dead in Borough flat after several months”

Victim identification : Woman found dead in Borough flat for months still unidentified

The woman who was found dead in her Borough flat six months ago remains unidentified, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the ongoing investigation. While the council is being investigated for potential negligence during her lifetime, the failure to identify the woman could hinder the thoroughness of the overall investigation. Despite the Met Police being primarily responsible for identification, politicians are urging the council to push for a quicker resolution. Proper identification is a basic step that must be done promptly to prevent similar circumstances from occurring in the future.

News Source : News Desk

