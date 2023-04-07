Union activist and writer Jane LaTour dies at 76.

At the age of 76, Jane LaTour, an activist for unions and a writer who recorded the experiences of women within male-dominated labor unions, has passed away. She meticulously documented their struggles not only with their employers but also within their own unions.

Jane LaTour, a notable union activist and author, passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy of work that chronicled the lives of women in traditionally male-dominated sectors. LaTour’s writings focused on the struggles that women in these industries faced, not only against their employers but also against their own unions.

Throughout her career, LaTour showcased her passion for feminism and social justice in her work. She highlighted the issues that women in unions faced and encouraged the empowerment of female workers. Her writing aimed to push back against the unequal treatment of women in the workplace and encourage more equitable policies and practices.

Born in Queens, New York, LaTour was highly active in the labor movement from a young age. She worked as an activist with the United Auto Workers and was later employed in the labor department of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union. She also served as a member of the New York State Industrial Board of Appeals.

LaTour’s books included “Sisters in the Brotherhoods: Working Women Organizing for Equality in New York City.” In this book, she documented the struggles of women in male-dominated unions, highlighting their battles against discrimination and harassment alongside the fight for better wages and working conditions. Her other notable works include “Choices and Changes: A Career Book for Men and Women” and “At the Chateau: A Book for the Salon Owner.”

LaTour’s contributions to the labor movement and the feminist cause have been recognized and celebrated by many. Her advocacy for women’s rights and workplace equity continues to inspire people today, and her works provide a valuable insight into the experiences of women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

In conclusion, the passing of Jane LaTour marks the loss of a remarkable individual whose life’s work was dedicated to improving the lives of women in the workplace. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of activists and serve as a reminder of the importance of advocating for social justice in all spheres of life.

