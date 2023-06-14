Union County woman Carole Celestin identified as victim in Summit crash

Carole Celestin : Union County woman Carole Celestin killed in single-vehicle crash in Summit.

A woman from Union County who was killed in a car crash in Summit on Tuesday has been identified by authorities. Carole Celestin was driving at a high speed on Orchard Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a tree near Harvard Street. The 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Journalist Jeff Goldman can be contacted at [email protected] for more information. To support their journalism, please subscribe to NJ.com.

Read Full story : Driver killed when vehicle strikes tree is identified by police /

News Source : Jeff Goldman | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Vehicle accident investigation Fatal car crash Police identification of driver Tree collision incident Traffic fatality investigation