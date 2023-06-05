Odisha train accident victim name : Union Railway Minister expresses concern for families of missing individuals in Odisha train accident

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed deep concern for the families of missing individuals in the recent Odisha train accident. He emphasized the utmost priority to facilitate their swift reunification and stated that their responsibility extends beyond the accident. Vaishnaw became emotional while discussing the restoration of services after the repair of damaged tracks. The recent incident, which involved three trains, has been attributed to a technical malfunction in the signalling system. The failure of the electronic interlocking system has been identified as the underlying cause of this tragic incident. The railway minister dismissed allegations that the accident was linked to the anti-collision system “Kavach”. Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena said his government has no intention to hide the deaths and the entire rescue operation was being conducted in full public view.

Read Full story : ‘Our responsibility is not over yet…’ Ashwini Vaishnaw on finding missing people in accident /

News Source : Livemint

Missing Persons Search Accident Recovery Efforts Rescue Operations Search and Rescue Teams Missing Persons Investigations