Union Teen Jaylen Elijah Jeter, 14, Mourned in Obituary

Jaylen Jeter Obituary

Early Life

Jaylen Elijah Jeter was born on January 15, 2007, in Union, SC, to parents George and LaShay Jeter. He was the youngest of three siblings and was known for his infectious smile and love of sports.

Education and Hobbies

Jaylen attended Union County High School, where he was a bright student and an active member of the school’s basketball and football teams. He was also a member of the Union County 4-H Club and enjoyed participating in community service projects.

Off the court, Jaylen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing video games, and listening to music. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed learning about history and science.

Death

Jaylen Elijah Jeter passed away on August 10, 2021, at the age of 14. His death was sudden and unexpected and has left his family and friends devastated.

Legacy

Jaylen will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love of sports. He touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Arrangements

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the J.F. Floyd Mortuary, 115 Hayne Street, Union, SC 29379.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the J.F. Floyd Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens, 111 Blassingame Street, Union, SC 29379.

Condolences

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Union County 4-H Club in memory of Jaylen.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. They ask for continued prayers and support in the days and weeks ahead.

