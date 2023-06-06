Uniontown Shooting Claims the Life of Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones Dies Following Uniontown Shooting

Anthony Jones, a resident of Uniontown, was shot and killed in a violent incident on Tuesday evening. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Main Street, and Mr. Jones was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Uniontown Police Department is currently investigating the incident and seeking any information from witnesses or those with knowledge of the shooting. The department urges anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The community is mourning the loss of Mr. Jones and sending thoughts and condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

