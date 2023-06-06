unique breakfast recipes: Looking for ideas to create a one-of-a-kind breakfast?

Aloo Cheela Recipe: A Delicious and Easy Breakfast Option

Are you tired of the same old breakfast options every morning? Look no further as we present to you a unique and delicious breakfast recipe – Aloo Cheela. Made with potatoes, gram flour, semolina and spices, this cheela is not only easy to make but also mouth-watering. Let’s take a look at the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 potato

2 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp semolina

1 tbsp cornflour powder

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped green chili

1/4 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp coriander powder

A pinch of red pepper

Salt to taste

Oil for roasting cheela

Recipe:

Wash the potato thoroughly and peel it. Grate the potato and leave it for a while. Squeeze out the water from the grated potato and put it in a bowl. Add gram flour, semolina, cornflour powder, onion, green chili and all the spices to the bowl. Mix well. Prepare a solution by mixing all the ingredients together. Take a pan and lightly apply oil on it. Pour the prepared batter on the pan and spread it in a circular shape. Cover the pan and let the cheela cook on low flame. Flip the cheela and bake it from the other side until it becomes light golden and crispy brown. Your Aloo Cheela is ready to serve. Serve it with green chutney or sauce.

This recipe is perfect for those who are looking for a quick and easy breakfast option. It is also a great way to include potatoes in your diet. Potatoes are a good source of carbohydrates and provide energy to the body. The addition of gram flour and semolina makes this recipe rich in protein and fiber. The spices used in the recipe not only add flavor but also have various health benefits.

Aloo Cheela can also be customized to suit your taste. You can add vegetables like carrots, peas, and capsicum to the batter to make it more nutritious. You can also add cheese to the batter to make it more indulgent. The possibilities are endless.

In conclusion, Aloo Cheela is a delicious and easy breakfast option that can be made with minimal effort and ingredients. It is perfect for those who are looking for a change from their regular breakfast routine. So, try this recipe and enjoy a healthy and tasty breakfast.

