“unique fruits”: 10 Uncommon Fruits That Will Surprise You

10 Most Unique Fruits You’ve Never Heard Of

Are you tired of eating the same old fruits every day? Want to try something new and exciting? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the 10 most unique fruits that you’ve probably never even heard of.

1. Rambutan

This fruit is native to Southeast Asia and is similar to lychee. It has a red, spiky exterior and a white, juicy interior. The flesh is sweet and slightly acidic, with a flavor that is often compared to a grape or a strawberry.

2. Dragon fruit

This fruit is also known as pitaya and is native to Mexico and South America. It has a bright pink or yellow exterior with green, scaly leaves. The interior is white with small black seeds. The flesh is sweet and refreshing, with a flavor that is often described as a cross between a kiwi and a pear.

3. Durian

This fruit is native to Southeast Asia and is known for its strong, pungent odor. It has a spiky exterior and a creamy, yellow interior. The flesh is sweet and custard-like, with a flavor that is often compared to almonds or onions.

4. Jackfruit

This fruit is native to India and is the largest tree-borne fruit in the world. It can weigh up to 80 pounds and has a green, spiky exterior. The interior is yellow and has small, fleshy pods. The flesh is sweet and has a flavor that is often compared to a combination of mango and pineapple.

5. Kiwano

This fruit is also known as horned melon and is native to Africa. It has a bright orange exterior with spiky protrusions. The interior is green with small, edible seeds. The flesh is tart and refreshing, with a flavor that is often described as a combination of banana, lemon, and cucumber.

6. Miracle fruit

This fruit is native to West Africa and is known for its unique ability to make sour foods taste sweet. It has a red, berry-like exterior and a white, pulpy interior. The flesh contains a protein that binds to taste receptors on the tongue, causing sour foods to taste sweet.

7. Breadfruit

This fruit is native to the Pacific Islands and is a staple food in many tropical countries. It has a green, bumpy exterior and a starchy, white interior. The flesh is often boiled or roasted and has a flavor that is similar to potatoes.

8. Longan

This fruit is native to China and is similar to lychee. It has a brown, leathery exterior and a white, juicy interior. The flesh is sweet and fragrant, with a flavor that is often compared to honey.

9. Salak

This fruit is also known as snake fruit and is native to Indonesia. It has a brown, scaly exterior and a white, crunchy interior. The flesh is slightly acidic and has a flavor that is often described as a cross between a pineapple and a strawberry.

10. Atemoya

This fruit is a hybrid between a cherimoya and a sugar apple and is native to South America. It has a green, bumpy exterior and a white, creamy interior. The flesh is sweet and has a flavor that is often compared to a combination of vanilla and pineapple.

Conclusion

There you have it, the 10 most unique fruits that you’ve probably never heard of. So next time you’re in the mood for something new and exciting, give one of these fruits a try!

Uncommon Fruits Exotic Fruit Varieties Rare Fruits Strange Fruits Unknown Fruits

News Source : Top 5 Best

Source Link :10 Most Unique Fruits You've Never Heard Of/