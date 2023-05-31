Unique Suji Halwa Recipe: Unique Degi Suji Halwa Recipe for Weddings

Degi Suji Halwa Shadiyo Wala – Unique Suji Halwa Recipe

Suji halwa is a popular dessert in Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi cuisine. It is commonly served at weddings, festivals, and other special occasions. However, the Degi Suji Halwa Shadiyo Wala recipe takes this classic dish to a whole new level by adding a unique blend of spices and a rich, caramelized texture.

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (suji)

1/2 cup ghee or clarified butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup almonds, chopped

1/4 cup pistachios, chopped

1/4 cup cashews, chopped

1/4 cup raisins

1 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 tsp nutmeg powder

1/4 tsp saffron

1 tsp rose water

Instructions:

Step 1: In a large pan, heat the ghee over medium-high heat. Once the ghee is hot, add the semolina and fry until it turns golden brown. This should take around 10-15 minutes.

Step 2: While the semolina is frying, in a separate pot, combine the water and sugar and heat over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves completely.

Step 3: Once the semolina turns golden brown, add the chopped nuts and raisins and fry for another 2-3 minutes.

Step 4: Add the sugar syrup to the semolina mixture slowly, stirring constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Be careful, as the mixture will bubble and splatter.

Step 5: Add the milk, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, and saffron to the mixture. Stir until everything is well combined.

Step 6: Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Let the mixture cook for another 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 7: Once the halwa has thickened and the texture is smooth, turn off the heat and add the rose water. Stir well.

Step 8: Serve the Degi Suji Halwa Shadiyo Wala hot, garnished with additional chopped nuts and a sprinkle of saffron.

HTML Headings:

Degi Suji Halwa Shadiyo Wala – Unique Suji Halwa Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (suji)

1/2 cup ghee or clarified butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup almonds, chopped

1/4 cup pistachios, chopped

1/4 cup cashews, chopped

1/4 cup raisins

1 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 tsp nutmeg powder

1/4 tsp saffron

1 tsp rose water

Instructions:

In a large pan, heat the ghee over medium-high heat. Once the ghee is hot, add the semolina and fry until it turns golden brown. This should take around 10-15 minutes. While the semolina is frying, in a separate pot, combine the water and sugar and heat over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves completely. Once the semolina turns golden brown, add the chopped nuts and raisins and fry for another 2-3 minutes. Add the sugar syrup to the semolina mixture slowly, stirring constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Be careful, as the mixture will bubble and splatter. Add the milk, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, and saffron to the mixture. Stir until everything is well combined. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Let the mixture cook for another 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the halwa has thickened and the texture is smooth, turn off the heat and add the rose water. Stir well. Serve the Degi Suji Halwa Shadiyo Wala hot, garnished with additional chopped nuts and a sprinkle of saffron.

Conclusion:

The Degi Suji Halwa Shadiyo Wala recipe is a unique twist on a classic dessert. The addition of spices like cardamom and nutmeg, as well as the caramelized texture from frying the semolina, make this dish stand out from the rest. It’s a perfect dessert for any special occasion or simply to indulge in a sweet treat. Give it a try and enjoy the delicious flavors!

Suji Halwa Recipe for Weddings Indian Wedding Desserts Traditional Indian Sweet Dish How to Make Degi Suji Halwa Pakistani Wedding Dessert Ideas

News Source : Kun Foods

Source Link :Degi Suji Halwa Shadiyo Wala – Unique Suji Halwa Recipe/