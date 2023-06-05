Unity endless runner game tiling.: How to prevent tiling gaps in a Unity endless runner game with a moving world?

How to Create Endless Sidewalk in Unity Game

The Challenge of Endless Sidewalk in an Unity Game

Creating an endless runner style game involves making the world around the player move instead of the player itself. This can cause some troubles when trying to instantiate more of the sidewalk. The script used to instantiate the next tile is triggered once the player exits the trigger around the tile, or when the tile passes under the player on the X axis. As a result, the tiles move instead of the player, causing gaps in the tiling as the tile waits for the player to exit its trigger.

The Scripts Used for Sidewalk Tile Spawning

The SidewalkTileSpawner script is used to spawn the tiles. It includes a variable for the sidewalk tile GameObject and a Vector3 variable for the next spawn point. The SpawnSidewalk function instantiates the sidewalk tile at the next spawn point and updates the next spawn point to the position of the tile’s second child (which is an empty GameObject used as a reference point).

The SimpleMove script is used to move the tile. It includes a speed variable and updates the tile’s position by moving it left at a rate determined by the speed variable.

The TileTrigger script is used to detect when the player has exited the trigger around the tile. When this happens, the SpawnSidewalk function is called and the game object is destroyed after 7 seconds.

Fixing the Gap Issue

To fix the issue of gaps in the tiling, we need to make sure that the spawner is spawning the next tile where the next spawn point currently is, rather than where it was. One solution is to subtract the X value as the tile is spawning to line up the tiles. However, this creates an effect where the tiles either stack on top of each other or slowly make the gap bigger.

To solve this issue, we can create a new function called SpawnSidewalkTile that subtracts the X value by a fixed amount (such as 1.8 units) and then spawns the tile. This creates a smoother transition between tiles and eliminates the stacking and gap issues.

Conclusion

Creating an endless sidewalk in an Unity game involves making the world around the player move instead of the player itself. This can cause issues with tiling, but these issues can be solved by adjusting the code to ensure that the spawner is spawning the next tile where the next spawn point currently is. By using a fixed amount to subtract from the X value, we can eliminate the issues of stacking and gaps in the tiling.

