Zaid Deje Langs-Myers : University of Connecticut student Zaid Deje Langs-Myers killed in Hartford shooting

The article discusses the death of Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, a University of Connecticut student who was shot and killed in Hartford, Connecticut. Police found Langs-Myers outside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds after responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident occurred at a different location than where Langs-Myers was found, according to police. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. The University of Connecticut released a statement expressing their shock and grief over the loss of Langs-Myers. The article includes images of police on the scene of the shooting.

Read Full story : 18-year-old UConn student shot, killed in Hartford /

News Source : Nadine El-Bawab

Hartford shooting UConn student killed Tragic campus incident Violence on college campuses Hartford crime rates