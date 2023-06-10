University of Eastern Philippines Student Commits Suicide







UEP Suicide

University of Eastern Philippines Dies by Suicide

It is with deep sadness that we report the tragic news of the University of Eastern Philippines (UEP) taking its own life.

The reasons for this devastating decision are still unclear, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this loss.

We urge anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help and support. You are not alone.

Rest in peace, UEP.





Mental health awareness Suicide prevention University support services Student mental health Campus wellness programs