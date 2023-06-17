University of Illinois student Eva Liu dies in Germany after being pushed down a slope

University of Illinois Student, Eva Liu, Dies After Being Pushed Down Slope in Germany

Eva Liu, a student from the University of Illinois, tragically lost her life while studying abroad in Germany. The incident occurred when Eva and her friends were hiking in a park in the city of Trier. According to reports, a man approached the group and pushed Eva down a slope, causing her to sustain fatal injuries.

The suspect, who was identified as a 27-year-old Syrian refugee, was arrested and is currently facing charges of manslaughter. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the University of Illinois community, with many students mourning the loss of their fellow classmate.

Eva was described as a smart and dedicated student who was passionate about studying abroad and experiencing different cultures. Her family and friends have set up a memorial fund in her honor to help other students pursue their dreams of studying abroad.

