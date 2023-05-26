University of Kansas student drowning victim. today : University of Kansas Student Identified as Drowning Victim in Avalanche Creek | ABC Fox Missoula

University of Kansas Student Identified as Victim of Drowning in Avalanche Creek | ABC Fox Missoula today 2023.

Glacier National Park has identified the victim of an incident in which a Kansas woman fell off a rocky overhang and was swept into a gorge as Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani, a 28-year-old University of Kansas student from Saudi Arabia. Alquahtani was on a road trip tour of national parks with friends when the incident occurred. Visitors to the park are warned to take extra precautions when approaching areas with water, especially during spring runoff, as water-related incidents like this are the number one cause of death at Glacier National Park.

News Source : ABC FOX Montana

