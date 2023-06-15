University of Northern Colorado lifts shelter-in-place order today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The University of Northern Colorado issued a shelter-in-place alert for around 40 minutes on Wednesday afternoon due to a shooting near the Greeley campus, but no injuries were reported, according to the university. The incident occurred on Eighth Avenue, and involved an argument between two groups of people on opposite sides of the street that escalated into gunfire. The university updated the alert shortly after 5 p.m. to say that the emergency alert was no longer in effect. While the spring semester is over, some students are on campus for summer programs.

University of Northern Colorado reopening plans Return to campus guidelines UNCO Safety measures after shelter in place at UNCO Student and faculty reactions to lifted shelter in place UNCO Impact of shelter in place on UNCO community

News Source : Angela Case (KUSA)

Source Link :Shelter in place lifted at University of Northern Colorado/