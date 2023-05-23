University of Notre Dame Alumnus, Won Suh EVO, Passes Away

Won Suh EVO died: Remembering a University of Notre Dame Alumnus

Early Life and Education

Won Suh EVO was born in South Korea in 1974. He spent his childhood in Seoul before moving to the United States to attend college. EVO was an exceptional student and was accepted into the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Career and Achievements

After graduating from Notre Dame, EVO began his career in the tech industry. He worked for several companies, including Intel and IBM, before co-founding his own startup. EVO’s startup was focused on developing cutting-edge software for mobile devices, and it quickly gained a reputation for innovation and excellence.

EVO’s work was recognized by the tech industry, and he was named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in 2012. He was also invited to speak at conferences around the world, where he shared his insights and expertise with others in the industry.

Personal Life and Legacy

EVO was known for his intelligence, humor, and kind heart. He had a passion for travel and adventure, and he often took time off from work to explore new places and cultures. EVO was also a dedicated family man and was deeply committed to his wife and children.

Sadly, EVO passed away in 2021 at the age of 47. He will be remembered as a brilliant innovator, a beloved husband and father, and a proud alumnus of the University of Notre Dame.

Tributes and Remembrances

Following EVO’s passing, his friends, family, and colleagues shared their memories and tributes online. Many noted his intelligence and passion for innovation, while others remembered his kindness and humor. EVO’s alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, also released a statement honoring his life and legacy.

EVO’s passing is a reminder of the impact that individuals can have on the world around them. His innovative work in the tech industry and his dedication to his family and community will be remembered for years to come.

