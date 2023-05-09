University of Utah rape case : Rape Charges Filed Against Student-Athlete from University of Utah

Student-Athlete at the University of Utah Accused of Rape

A University of Utah student-athlete, Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth, has been charged with rape, forcible sodomy, and forcible sexual abuse. According to charging documents, Smyth allegedly forced a woman to engage in sexual activity and eventually raped her, despite her attempts to push him away and saying no. Smyth fled the country after learning he was the subject of a rape investigation.

The University of Utah Athletics Department released a statement saying they were made aware of the serious allegation involving a member of their men’s swimming and diving program and immediately suspended Smyth from all team activities. Prosecutors have requested that Smyth be held without the possibility of posting bail once he is taken into custody, citing the totality of the evidence and circumstances that demonstrate Smyth’s sexual motivation to add to his list.

News Source : KSLTV.com

Source Link :University of Utah student-athlete charged with rape/