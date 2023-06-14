University student killed in Nottingham knife rampage: Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar named as victims

Barnaby Webber, victim of Nottingham knife rampage : Family of University Student Killed in Nottingham Knife Rampage Slam ‘Senseless Murder’ of Barnaby Webber

The family of a university student who was killed in the Nottingham knife attack has expressed their grief and outrage over the “senseless murder” of their “beautiful, brilliant son”. Barnaby Webber, 19, and fellow student Grace Kumar, 19, were fatally stabbed while walking home after a celebratory night out. Witnesses reported that the students got into an argument with a knifeman, believed to be a West African migrant, before being attacked. The suspect is accused of killing the two students and a builder, 54, before driving into three more people. He is currently in custody. The families of the victims have issued statements mourning their loss. Grace’s family have not yet released a public statement.

News Source : By Danyal Hussain Elizabeth Haigh

