Unknown circumstances surround Kanu’s death, treated as homicide.

Kanu homicide : “Kanu found dead in roadway, investigation treated as homicide”
The investigation into Kanu’s death is being treated as a homicide by authorities, who are unsure of how his body came to be in the roadway.
Read Full story :Woman found dead on Southfield road leaves family distraught/
News Source : Jasmin Barmore
- Southfield road death
- Woman found deceased Southfield
- Family mourns Southfield death
- Investigation into Southfield fatality
- Southfield police investigate woman’s death